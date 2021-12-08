Bride, groom pranked with fake wedding cake, video shows their surprising reaction. Watch

From hoping everything goes as planned, to enjoying their big day - the bride and groom, on their wedding day, definitely stay under a lot of pressure. This video shared on Instagram shows how the bakers, who baked the wedding cake, played a prank to lighten everyone's moods - including the couple's.

The video begins to show an unassuming couple on their wedding day. Viewers can see that they’re at their wedding venue, hand-in-hand, enjoying each other's company and awaiting the arrival of their wedding cake. Lo and behold, some servers are seen carrying this humongous, layered wedding cake into the hall but it topples over within seconds. Cut to the next shot where a few other people bring in the real cake making the couple let out a sigh of relief and smile.

Shot in Armenia, the original video was posted by the bakers called Rossi Cake, who had pulled this prank. The viral version, however, was reshared by the Instagram page she_saidyes. “Oh no! Thank God it was a prank! Almost had us in tears,” reads the caption accompanying this prank video. “This sweet couple was so happy and dancing at the end,” they added.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on November 27, this viral video has received more than 3.1 million views and several reactions from people who couldn't stop talking about the prank that was pulled on the couple on their wedding day.

“I would've cried and hid somewhere,” joked an Instagram user. “They risked their life,” commented another. “I love how he looked at her, he was worried about her and how she felt.” pointed out a third. “That woman tried to take a deep breath and kept smiling. I love her reaction,” posted a fourth.

What do you think of this viral prank video?