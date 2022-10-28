Bride honours groom’s late mom with a special video montage. Watch how he reacts

A bride’s gesture to honour her groom’s late mom during their wedding has left many emotional. Shared on Instagram, a clip shows how she created a special video montage and played it during the ceremony. The video has left people teary-eyed and may have the same effect on you too.

The video was originally posted on the official Instagram page of seajayfilms back in July. They also shared a detailed caption along with the video. They explained how the bride worked for the special moment to surprise the groom.

“Not a dry eye in the room. TJ’s mother passed away from breast cancer after a long battle with it when he was in high school. He and his bride, Erin, wanted his mom to be a part of their day somehow, and they decided that a video montage was the best way to honour her. TJ’s dad always recorded special moments of their family, so during the holidays it’s a family tradition to watch old VHS tapes where they get to reminisce, laugh, and see their mom. TJ didn’t know which tapes were going to be a part of the montage, so it was such an emotional moment as he and Erin sat and watched footage of TJ and his mom in place of the traditional mother-son dance. We are so honored to have had the opportunity to capture such a significant memory for this amazing couple,” they explained.

The video recently created a buzz after being re-shared by an Instagram page. “Both a happy and a sad day,” they posted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the heartening video:

The video was shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views and counting. The share has also received close to 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“It's enough to make a grown man cry and that's okay,” posted an Instagram user. “And now I’m crying in my office,” shared another. “That's something a wife would do, soooo beautiful! He picked the right one!,” praised a third. “What a lovely heart she has,” wrote a fourth.