Bride playfully tries pushing groom into pool, video ends with an adorable twist

A sweet video showcasing a playful moment between a bride and a groom has left people giggling. The video shows the bride trying to push her husband into a swimming pool. However, in a turn of events, she fails and the video ends with an adorable twist.

The video is posted on the official Instagram page of The Crimson Circle Weddings, a wedding planning agency. “As real as it gets! POV: Just two beautiful souls, falling in love (quite literally),” they wrote along with a laughing out loud emoticon while posting the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show the groom and the bride standing beside a swimming pool decked in their wedding attires. Within moments, the bride tries to push the groom. At first he starts falling but at the end moment he grabs his bride and they both end up inside the pool. What is absolutely wonderful is how they laugh and giggle throughout the entire incident. The video ends with the bride giving the groom a quick peck of his cheek.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is the cutest moment captured on camera,” posted an Instagram user. “I bet their marriage will be fun,” shared another. “Beautiful couple,” commented a third. “Sooo cuteee,” wrote a fourth. “Cutest thing ever and the groom is so chilled and enjoying the moment,” expressed a fifth.

