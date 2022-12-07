Bride takes a break during makeup to feed her pet dog. Watch heartwarming video

If you ask any dog parent, most won’t hesitate to declare how the pooches are a part of their families. For pet parents, the dogs are full-fledged members of their family who they love dearly. Often videos shared online show the sweet bond of love that humans and pet babies share. Furthermore, some of the videos also show humans taking extra steps to make sure that their dogs always feel comfortable. Just like a scene shown in this clip shared on Instagram. It is one such clip that may leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling. The video shows a bride pausing her makeup session to feed her dog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on Instagram by makeup artist Simar K. They also shared a caption while posting the video. “Pets are always special. Pyara sa bond hota hai inke sath. My beautiful bride Divya took a break from getting ready as her Buzo was hungry and wanted to be fed with her hands,” they wrote.

The video opens to show a bride in partial makeup sitting on the floor. A plate is kept in front of her from which she picks up food and feeds her pet dog with her own hand. What makes the video even more heartwarming to watch is the background score.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted nine hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated over one lakh views and counting. What are your thoughts on the wholesome video? Did the clip leave you smiling too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON