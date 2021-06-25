Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video
trending

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

This video of a bride and groom will likely make you laugh.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 07:18 PM IST
The video captures some adorable nok-jhok between the bride and groom as they enjoy some golgappas. (Instagram/@shivanisharmasinghh)

Scrolling through Instagram and Facebook, one often comes across sweet and tender moments from people’s wedding. Usually such videos leave you smiling. This video however will likely make you laugh. The video captures some adorable nok-jhok between the bride and groom as they (or at least one of them) enjoy some golgappas.

The video has been posted by Instagram user Shivani Sharma Singh. The clip shows her and her groom at their wedding waiting to try some delicious golgappas. The video shows the bride, dressed in red, offer her groom a bite. But she quickly pulls her hand back and devours the snack herself. She pulls off the same trick once more and the groom falls for it again.

The video makes for an even delightful watch as the song Khad Tainu Main Dassa by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh plays in the background.

Watch heartening video below:

Shared on June 16, this Instagram clip has collected 74,000 likes and has also been shared on several other Instgram pages.

Another video of a couple at their wedding went viral earlier. It showed the bride and groom playing bottle flip while sitting in their shaadi ka mandap.

What do you think about this video? Did it make you smile?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bride bridegroom viral video
TRENDING NEWS

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP