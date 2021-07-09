Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Bride wears crown and garland made of golgappa, viral video amuses people
trending

Bride wears crown and garland made of golgappa, viral video amuses people

The video of the bride wearing a garland and crown made of golgappa.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 01:02 PM IST
The image shows the bride wearing a garland and crown made with gulgappas.(Instagram/@arthibalajimakeoverstyles)

Golgappa is love. There are many who may relate to this statement. The Internet is filled with content that showcase people expressing their love for this mouth-watering street food. However, there is a possibility that none of those will stun you as much as this video involving a bride. It shows the bride, decked up in her wedding attire, wearing a crown and garland made of golgappas.

The video is shared on Instagram page @arthibalajimakeoverstyles. The caption explains that the name of the bride is Akshaya and the groom’s name is Abhishek. “Indian marriage games are truly a traditional and essential part of the Indian wedding extravaganza!” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gone crazy viral. In fact, till now, it has gathered nearly 4.9 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments while reacting to the clip.

“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Pani puri,” shared another along with a smiling emoticon. A few also shared fire emojis to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 07:18 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Bride wears crown and garland made of golgappa, viral video amuses people

Dubai unveils world’s deepest 60-meter pool, clips of creation go viral

Love candy? This huge 25 kg lollipop will definitely make you drool

Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP