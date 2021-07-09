Bride wears crown and garland made of golgappa, viral video amuses people
Golgappa is love. There are many who may relate to this statement. The Internet is filled with content that showcase people expressing their love for this mouth-watering street food. However, there is a possibility that none of those will stun you as much as this video involving a bride. It shows the bride, decked up in her wedding attire, wearing a crown and garland made of golgappas.
The video is shared on Instagram page @arthibalajimakeoverstyles. The caption explains that the name of the bride is Akshaya and the groom’s name is Abhishek. “Indian marriage games are truly a traditional and essential part of the Indian wedding extravaganza!” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
Take a look at the clip:
Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gone crazy viral. In fact, till now, it has gathered nearly 4.9 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments while reacting to the clip.
“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user. “Pani puri,” shared another along with a smiling emoticon. A few also shared fire emojis to express their reactions.
