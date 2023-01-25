Bride's mother, friend dances to Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri, netizens all hearts

Wedding dances are undoubtedly one of the highlights of the wedding. While some people practice and showcase their dance, there are many in-between moments where impromptu dances are done. Recently, one such dance video has gone viral on the internet. The short and fun clip shows a mother and the bride's friend grooving to the song Uden Jab Jab Zulfen Teri by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

The short video uploaded by Instagram user @herbestmoves shows the mother and her friend dancing in a wholesome way. As the song goes on, they both sing it to each other and match their steps with the lyrics. The people around them are enjoying their performance and can be seen clapping for them. In the text of the video, the woman wrote, "Your mother and best friend dance together first time at your mehndi."

Take a look at the post here:

This video was shared a few weeks ago. Since being uploaded online, it has been liked by 3.6 lakh people and has received a lot of comments. Many people enjoyed their performance.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments section wrote, "Aunty ji got some really cool moves." A second person said, "I watch this video more than 5times continuously.... It's amazing." "This is soooo wholesome," said a third.

