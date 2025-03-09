Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

British aristocrat Lord Ivar Mountbatten says Meghan is ‘completely incorrect’ about Sussex surname

BySanya Jain
Mar 09, 2025 08:07 AM IST

A British aristocrat and a member of the extended royal family has weighed in on the debate around Meghan Markle’s last name, saying “Sussex” is only a title.

A British aristocrat and a member of the extended royal family has weighed in on the debate around Meghan Markle’s last name. Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a descendant of Queen Victoria, told Town & Country that Meghan is “completely incorrect” about her last name being Sussex.

This image released by Netflix shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, and Mindy Kaling in a scene from "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix via AP)(AP)
This image released by Netflix shows Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left, and Mindy Kaling in a scene from "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix via AP)(AP)

First, some context

Meghan Markle stirred up a storm in a Le Creuset teacup when she declared in her widely-panned Netflix show that she no longer uses her maiden name “Markle.”

“It’s funny you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now,” the Duchess of Sussex told Mindy Kaling in what many said was the only interesting part of With Love, Meghan’s over 5-hour-long runtime.

Going by Kaling’s expression, she clearly did not know that Meghan uses the last name Sussex - and that in itself is not surprising, as millions of viewers have since pointed out that “Sussex” is only a title, not a surname. Despite this, Drew Barrymore referred to the Suits actor as “Meghan Sussex” following the premiere of With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten on Meghan’s last name

Town & Country asked Lord Ivar Mountbatten about the rules surrounding British royals and their surnames. He echoed what millions of social media users have said on the issue.

“It’s interesting because she's completely incorrect. Her family name is not Sussex, her family name is Mountbatten-Windsor,” said the British aristocrat.

By way of explaining the change in her last name, Meghan had told Mindy Kaling: “You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children.’ I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, this is our family name, our little family name.”

However, according to Mountbatten, Meghan and Harry’s children do not use the Sussex surname.

“Her children are called Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor; they're not called Archie and Lilibet Sussex because Sussex is a title. So, they are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but actually he's Harry Mountbatten-Windsor and she would be Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor,” Mountbatten explained.

“My brother is the Marquess of Milford Haven, but his surname is Mountbatten, so he's called George Mountbatten, the Marquess of Milford Haven. When I read that, it was an article about her new program, and she said that her family name is Sussex,” Lord Ivar Mountbatten concluded.

(Also read: Meghan Markle called a ‘racist bully’ for mocking Indian-origin Mindy Kaling’s accent)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On