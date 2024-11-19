‘British citizen, Indian values’: Sudha Murty heaps praises on son-in-law Rishi Sunak

Author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty praised her son-in-law Rishi Sunak, calling him a British citizen with “good Indian cultural values”. Sudha Murty joined Sunak and her daughter Akshata Murty as the guest of honour at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s annual Diwali gala in London.(YouTube/NetflixIndia)

Murty joined Sunak and her daughter Akshata Murty as the guest of honour at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s annual Diwali gala in London.

“I want to congratulate Ushaji, my sambandhi and a good friend of mine, who gave her son Rishi Sunak, former prime minister, a great route to identify with the culture, making him a proud British citizen as well as [having] good Indian cultural values,” she said.

Sunak's parents, Usha and Yashvir Sunak, were in the audience as students showcased Indian classical music and dance performances. (Also read: Narayana Murthy recalls Akshata Murthy's reaction after he forgot anniversary)

Good education, great culture

Praising her son-in-law and his parents further, Murty delivered her keynote address. “I always believe when you are abroad, your parents must do two things: one is good education, which gives you wings in return and you can fly anywhere and settle; the second is great culture, your origin which is Indian origin or roots which you can get at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan along with your parents,” she said.

She also appealed to the British Indian community to boost the work of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan UK’s cultural activities. “You must send your children here to understand Indian culture because when you grow old you go towards your roots… that gap is addressed by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, so you have to help them in every way to survive,” she said

Vedic chants, classical dance at Diwali gala

The event opened with Vedic chants and highlighted the cultural centre’s many achievements over the years as a centre of excellence in Indian arts, music, dance, Yoga and languages, offering over 120 classes across 23 different subject areas.

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty presented mementoes to the team behind the centre's many activities since the 1970s.

Students and teachers showcased Kuchipudi, Kathak and Bharatanatyam skills and appealed for donations from the British Indian community to enhance their summer school and scholarship offerings. (Also read: Sudha Murty reveals she travels economy class against Narayana Murthy's wishes)

(With PTI inputs)