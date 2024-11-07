Sudha Murty's 'peak Indian mom' moment: Hands cash to Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty at Bengaluru temple

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty visited Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Bengaluru. They were accompanied by Rishi Sunak's in-laws (Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty). While offering mutt, Sudha Murty had a "peak Indian mom" moment when she handed cash to Sunak and Akshata Murty to be given as offering at the place of worship. Sudha Murty, along with Narayan Murthy, Rishi Sunak, and Akshata Murty, visited Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Bengaluru. (X/@PTI_News)

The endearing gesture, a familiar scene in many Indian households, reflects the image of mothers ensuring offerings are made for the family’s blessings and well-being.

Since the video went viral, people praised Sudha Murty for her gesture and for showing traditional Indian values.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was posted on Tuesday, and since then, it has garnered more than more than 10,000 views and several comments.

One of the X users, @srkprashanth commented, “It's cute to see mom giving money to the daughter for the aarthi. Mom's are mom how rich u can be. Rishi's expression was adorable when she gave money”.

A second user, @ttvkrishna, commented, “Happy family prays together, this is true Hindu culture”.

Rishi Sunak, 44, has often spoken about his respect for Indian traditions and has visited many temples during his past trips to India. In January this year, during his visit to London's famous BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, also known as Neasden Temple, Sunak talked about his belief in Hinduism.

“I am Hindu, and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith. I was proud to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita'. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully" he said.

Sunak also mentioned that he wants to pass on the tradition to his two daughters as well.