British couple killed after Ferrari crashes off mountain road into river in Spain

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 13, 2025 08:30 PM IST

A British couple died after their Ferrari plunged off a Spanish mountain road into a river.

A British couple lost their lives when their £300,000 Ferrari skidded off a mountain road and crashed into a river in northern Spain, according to a report by Metro.

A crash in Spain claimed the lives of a British couple when their Ferrari veered off the road during a rally, plunging into a river.(Representational image/Pixabay)
(Also read: Man saved for 10 years to buy Ferrari. It burnt to ashes one hour after delivery)

The pair, aged 78 and 58, were part of a 20-car convoy of British Ferrari enthusiasts driving along the N-621 highway in the province of León. According to the outlet, the high-performance black Ferrari 488 they were travelling in lost control at around 2pm on Saturday and skidded off a cliff into the Yuso River, near the town of Boca de Huergano.

Emergency responders faced significant challenges in reaching the wreckage, which was partially submerged in the river. According to Metro, it took hours for rescue crews to access the crushed vehicle, which had landed upside down before being flipped over during recovery efforts.

The Ferrari 488, capable of speeds up to 205 mph, was severely damaged in the fall. Authorities have not yet determined whether the victims drowned or died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Scenic but treacherous route

The convoy was part of a rally for British Ferrari owners, who had arrived in the region just a day earlier for the event. The N-621, known for its breathtaking vistas and challenging curves, has long drawn drivers seeking picturesque views, but it also comes with warnings.

The road features “sweeping bends” and “twisty roads”, and drivers are urged to exercise caution, especially when driving powerful vehicles. The area’s terrain makes it particularly hazardous for those unfamiliar with its sharp turns and steep drops.

(Also read: Ferrari gets stuck on Raigad’s Revdanda beach, rescued by bullock cart: 'Bull power saves the day')

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the accident. It remains unclear what led the couple’s car to veer off the road and whether mechanical failure, driver error, or road conditions played a role.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
