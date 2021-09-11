Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / British High Commissioner shares tweet about enjoying vada pav in Mumbai
trending

British High Commissioner shares tweet about enjoying vada pav in Mumbai

Alex Ellis took to Twitter to share the vada pav related post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The image was shared by he British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, on Twitter.(Twitter/@AlexWEllis)

A post by the British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, has created a buzz among people. Taking to Twitter, he shared a post about enjoying the famous street food vada pav while in Mumbai.

“There's always time to have a #vadapav in Mumbai,” he wrote in his tweet. His post is complete with an image of him enjoying the delicious dish.

The tweet, since being shared, has gathered more than 21,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also been re-tweeted over 1,000 times.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

Ellis’s post accumulated different kinds of replies, including one from the official Twitter handle of the U.S. Consulate Mumbai. “Next time you’re in Mumbai and want #VadaPav, come join U.S. Consul General Ranz at #Aaswad for the best Maharashtrian street food in town,” they wrote and also shared an image.

“Sir come to #pune and have misal pav too,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to Alex Ellis’ post. “Hope you will continue this love for this most celebrated street food of India. Btw each city has its peculiar taste in it, so do try,” shared another. “Mumbai #vadapav is very famous and delicious,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Alex Ellis?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Robert Irwin releases massive green sea turtle back into the wild. Watch

‘Enjoy life’s ups and downs’: Video of very cute goats goes viral

Girl’s reaction to her big brothers coming home from school is precious. Watch

Russian cosmonauts conduct spacewalk on ISS, video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP