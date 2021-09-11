British High Commissioner shares tweet about enjoying vada pav in Mumbai

A post by the British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, has created a buzz among people. Taking to Twitter, he shared a post about enjoying the famous street food vada pav while in Mumbai.

“There's always time to have a #vadapav in Mumbai,” he wrote in his tweet. His post is complete with an image of him enjoying the delicious dish.

The tweet, since being shared, has gathered more than 21,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also been re-tweeted over 1,000 times.

Take a look at the post:

Ellis’s post accumulated different kinds of replies, including one from the official Twitter handle of the U.S. Consulate Mumbai. “Next time you’re in Mumbai and want #VadaPav, come join U.S. Consul General Ranz at #Aaswad for the best Maharashtrian street food in town,” they wrote and also shared an image.

“Sir come to #pune and have misal pav too,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to Alex Ellis’ post. “Hope you will continue this love for this most celebrated street food of India. Btw each city has its peculiar taste in it, so do try,” shared another. “Mumbai #vadapav is very famous and delicious,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Alex Ellis?

