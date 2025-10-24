British man surprises Indian creator by speaking fluent Hindi in Cambridge: 'Connection goes beyond borders'

A video of a British man conversing fluently in Hindi while punting a boat in Cambridge has won hearts online. The clip was shared by Indian digital creator Jay Dholakiya on Instagram, showing him on a boat ride through the narrow waterways of the historic university town. A British man in Cambridge spoke fluent Hindi while punting a boat.(Instagram/wanderingwithmba)

The video captures Dholakiya chatting with the British man, who is steering the punt with a long pole. Smiling warmly, the man says, “Namaste sabko, mera naam Johny hai, aap kaise ho?”

Amused and impressed, Dholakiya responds, “Mai ekdum badhiya hu! Aapne ye Hindi kaise seekhi?”

A surprising connection to India

The British man, introducing himself as Johnny, replies in fluent Hindi, “Actually Jay bhai, mai Kolkata me paida hua, isliye mujhe thodi Hindi aati hai, kyonki mai 6 saal ke liye Kolkata me rahta tha, uske baad 6 saal ke liye Delhi me.”

Dholakiya then asks whether he learnt Hindi from books or films, to which Johnny replies, “Movies se, Bollywood se, kyonki mujhe bachpan me Salman Khan bahut pasand tha.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions

Jay Dholakiya shared the video with the caption, “British speaks Hindi in Cambridge, with so much love for India. It just melts your heart. Meet my friend Johnny, born in Kolkata — now sharing his story, culture, and connection that truly go beyond borders.”

The wholesome exchange quickly went viral, drawing several reactions from users who praised Johnny’s fluency and affection for India.

One Instagram user commented, “We love you Johnny.” Another added, “He is my old friend Johnny Benjotis.” Someone else wrote, “Love from Kolkata bhai,” while another called it “so wholesome.”

A user noted, “Hearing Hindi in Cambridge feels surreal,” while another remarked, “Bollywood really does connect worlds.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)