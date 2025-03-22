British nurse changed her name to ‘Pudsey Bear’ 16 years ago, but still can’t get a passport

For most people, changing their name is a deeply personal decision, often tied to a significant life event. But for Pudsey Bear, formerly Eileen De Bont, it was an act of charity. In 2009, she auctioned off the right to choose her new name as a fundraising effort for Children in Need. The highest bid—£4,000 (approximately ₹4.4 lakh)—came from the UK Deed Poll Service, and ever since, she has embraced her unique identity, according to Metro. The Home Office urged her to get BBC’s permission before reapplying, as Pudsey Bear has been Children in Need’s mascot since 1985.(Pexel)

While her name is officially recognised on bills, bank accounts, and council records, there’s one place where it doesn’t hold up—the UK Passport Office. Despite her legal name change, officials have repeatedly refused to issue her a passport under Pudsey Bear, dismissing it as "frivolous" and citing potential copyright concerns. Now, after 16 years, she finds herself in a bureaucratic battle over the right to be recognised by the name she has proudly carried for over a decade.

Also read: Strange ‘skeleton-like’ mysterious figure shocks UK beachgoers, divides internet: ‘There’s no way this is real’

"They just won't let me be who I am," Bear said. "All my bills, my bank details, the GP, my local health trust—everywhere else has accepted my new name, everywhere except the Passport Office."

Passport woes continue for Pudsey Bear

She first applied for a passport in 2009 and was rejected. When she recently enquired again, officials told her the same issue remained—her name could be considered a copyright infringement of BBC's Children in Need mascot.

"I thought that after 16 years, the passport agency can hardly call my name 'frivolous'. It is my name, and has been for 16 years, so I would like it on the front page of my passport next to my photograph," she added.

Despite the complications, she remains firm in keeping her chosen name. "I don't see the need to have to change my name back. I have been Pudsey now for 16 years, and I like my name," she said.

Bear runs a tarot reading business, Northern Light Tarot, with over 32,000 subscribers on YouTube, and her company is officially registered under her chosen name. The Home Office has advised her to seek permission from the BBC before reapplying, as Pudsey Bear has been BBC Children in Need's mascot since 1985.

Also read: Indian magician claims his 6th Guinness World Records title with watermelons, playing cards - viral video

A Home Office spokesperson confirmed that all passport applications are considered on a case-by-case basis, adding, "All passport applications are considered on their individual merits and assessed in line with official guidance."