Strange ‘skeleton-like’ mysterious figure shocks UK beachgoers, divides internet: ‘There’s no way this is real’

An unassuming beach day for two beachgoers turned exciting when they allegedly came across a mysterious figure with a “skeleton-like” structure and fins. They shared the photos online, claiming the figure washed ashore on a UK beach. While the photos shocked people, it also sparked a debate on social media. While some were curious about it, others downright labelled it as fake. As per an eyewitness, the strange figure left the beachgoers baffled (representative image). (Unsplash/Magda Vrabetz)

Who found the alien-like figure?

According to Mirror, Paula Regan came across the eerie object while walking on the beach with her husband, Dave. “For the life of me, I can’t tell you what it was,” Paula Regan told South West News Service, reported New York Post, adding, “It was the weirdest thing.”

What do the pictures show?

The photos show what many speculate looks like the skeletal remains of the mythical mermaid. In the pics, the figure is partially buried in the sand with seaweed scattered around it. What is intriguing is that the pictures show the figure having a tail-like structure and a skeletal head.

An X user posted pictures of the mysterious figure on X:

A 'skeleton-like' figure found on a UK beach. (Screengrab)

The photos received numerous reactions from social media users. While some were amazed, a few expressed, "There’s no way this is real."

“It was last Monday - a beautiful, sunny day - and we thought we’d blow the cobwebs away with a walk along the beach,” Regan told the Mirror. She added, “The beach was completely empty, so it really stood out. At first, I thought it was a bit of driftwood or maybe a dead seal because I could see these funny tail fin things.”

“When we got up to it, it was the weirdest thing. For the life of me, I can't tell you what it was. The head looked skeletal, but the back part - where the fishtail was - was soft and squidgy. It didn’t feel slimy or decomposed, but it was definitely strange,” she continued.

She told the outlet that soon people started coming over, and a crowd gathered around it. “A small crowd gathered - people walking their dogs, passers-by - and even a man setting up the beach huts came over. Nobody could work out what it was,” she said.

“Some thought it might have fallen off a boat, while others suggested it could be a figurehead from a ship - like one of those carved mermaids. I just knew no one would believe us if we didn’t take a picture,” she continued.

According to the outlet, Thanet District Council, the UK area where the figure was discovered, admitted that they knew about the situation but refused to comment on it.