'Broken on the inside': NRI faces forced return to Bengaluru after being laid off from US job
The NRI mentioned that, despite being a native of Bengaluru, they are unsure about moving to the Indian city after staying in America for a decade.
A Reddit post by a US-based NRI has gone viral, detailing the "broken" feeling of being forced back to Bengaluru. After a sudden layoff and a failed search for a new role before their visa expired, the professional expressed a deep sense of dread. For this individual, leaving the US isn't just about a job; it’s about losing a lifestyle of quiet boundaries and clean air for a city that, while familiar, now feels entirely alien.
“Returning but not voluntarily - broken on the inside,” wrote the NRI, explaining that they were laid off from their jobs in the USA and couldn’t find another before the Visa expired.
Also Read: After 12 years in US, man reveals why he plans to leave ₹2.9 crore job for India
“On paper can return again (I-140 approved) but with AI advancements and immigration policies I don't know if/when I can return or work in a country with clean air, respect for boundaries, walkable footpaths, no honking relentlessly.”
The individual continued that, despite being a native of Bengaluru, they cannot “fathom returning to a city” they left long ago. “Yes, there are better job opportunities today than when I left, yes there's family close by but trading a sense of routine for familiarity scares me than it excites me.”
The individual added, “On a personal front, still single so this move doesn't affect anyone else but me and financially well off to never work again in India or the US (but for health insurance) but I don't want to retire and be a lazy bum. I think I have at least 20 years of solid work in me or at-least the energy to do something productive.”
How did social media react?
An individual commented, “Hi , Bangalorean here, returned from the US 4 years ago after 8 years in the US. Life is good. I have to make peace with the chaos (traffic and pollution), but there are a lot of pros, close to family, active social circle.”
Another expressed, “How long have you been outside India? If you have money (as you said, you can retire now), you can lead a very good life. Stop overthinking. It’s not that great outside India, and it’s not that bad in India. You will do fine.” The OP responded, “10+ years. Yes, but I don't want to retire, and I'm scared of adjustment to Indian work culture for lower pay, mental block right now, so I'm just venting here.”
A third posted, “I am some 20 years older than you, also a Bangalorean and don't need to work for money any more. I am working towards spending half the year in Thailand or SE Asia, doing a few remote jobs. I don't want to spend the whole year in India either. My friends and family are scattered, and home is now where I can walk 15k steps a day.”
Also Read: Canada-based man explains why wealthy NRIs are choosing stability overseas: 'Lifestyle matters'
A fourth wrote, “You will need 6 months to adjust. Be kind to yourself during this time and don't blame yourself. Get out and enjoy nature. India is beautiful too. Especially near Bangalore, at 1 to 11 hours' drive, there are many spots to check out. Away from Bangalore, there are peaceful and decent roads.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More