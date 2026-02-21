'Broken on the inside': NRI faces forced return to Bengaluru after being laid off from US job

A Reddit post by a US-based NRI has gone viral, detailing the "broken" feeling of being forced back to Bengaluru. After a sudden layoff and a failed search for a new role before their visa expired, the professional expressed a deep sense of dread. For this individual, leaving the US isn't just about a job; it’s about losing a lifestyle of quiet boundaries and clean air for a city that, while familiar, now feels entirely alien. The NRI shared that they have been staying in the US for the past ten years. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“Returning but not voluntarily - broken on the inside,” wrote the NRI, explaining that they were laid off from their jobs in the USA and couldn’t find another before the Visa expired.

“On paper can return again (I-140 approved) but with AI advancements and immigration policies I don't know if/when I can return or work in a country with clean air, respect for boundaries, walkable footpaths, no honking relentlessly.”

The individual continued that, despite being a native of Bengaluru, they cannot “fathom returning to a city” they left long ago. “Yes, there are better job opportunities today than when I left, yes there's family close by but trading a sense of routine for familiarity scares me than it excites me.”

The individual added, “On a personal front, still single so this move doesn't affect anyone else but me and financially well off to never work again in India or the US (but for health insurance) but I don't want to retire and be a lazy bum. I think I have at least 20 years of solid work in me or at-least the energy to do something productive.”