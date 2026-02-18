After 12 years in US, man reveals why he plans to leave ₹2.9 crore job for India

Detailing his current situation, the man shared that his total compensation in the US stands at around $320,000 per year, with a net worth exceeding $1 million, including his mortgage-free home. The couple also have 3 children - all US citizens - aged between 6 and 9. The man shared that his Indian job offer comes with a package of ₹1.5 crore per year.

In a Reddit post titled “Moving back to India after 12+ years in US. Am I making the right call?”, the 36-year-old said he and his wife have decided to relocate their family of 5 to Navi Mumbai this June following an internal job transfer.

A 36-year-old NRI has caught the internet’s attention after revealing that he plans to move back to India despite earning roughly $320,000 (about ₹2.9 crore) annually and owning a fully paid-off home in the United States .

Explaining the motivation behind the move, he said proximity to family played a major role in the decision. His parents live in Hyderabad, and the couple wants their children to grow up around grandparents and cousins.

“My parents are in Hyderabad, so being closer to family is a huge driver. We want the kids to grow up with their grandparents and cousins,” he wrote. However, he admitted that leaving a paid-off home and a $320,000 salary feels like a “massive shift”.

Seeking advice, the professional asked users whether the India package would be comparable to his US income in terms of lifestyle, how US-born children typically adjust to schooling in India, and whether the move should be seen as a lateral step, an upgrade, or a sacrifice for the family.

Social media reactions The post quickly gained traction, with many social media users supporting the decision.

One user suggested, “This move would be great if the location is Hyderabad, where parents live. Try to negotiate the Hyderabad location with your company. 1.5 CR goes a long way in Hyderabad compared to Mumbai.”

“Right and wrong depends on your priorities in life. ₹1.5 crore is a comfortable salary in India,” commented another.

Another wrote, “With $1.5 million in savings and a ₹1.5 crore India package, you and your family will likely have a lifestyle far better than in the US.”

A fourth added, “Your India package is pretty decent and you’ll save at least 50 per cent, if not more. If I were you, I’d pick being with parents in a blink.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)