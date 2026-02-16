Canada-based man explains why wealthy NRIs are choosing stability overseas: 'Lifestyle matters'

A Canada-based immigration expert has sparked a discussion online after explaining why many high-earning NRIs choose not to return to India. Taking to Instagram, Sujeet Dahiya listed 10 factors that influence the decision, stressing that while many NRIs can afford luxury in India, they prioritise predictability and quality of life. Sujeet Dahiya listed 10 factors that influence NRIs decision. (Instagram/@sujeetdahiya)

“NRIs earning ₹10,00,00,000+ don’t move back just for money,” Dahiya wrote. According to him, lifestyle and public systems often outweigh financial considerations.

“Money can be earned in India too, but lifestyle matters,” he said in the video, pointing to world-class education focused on skills rather than marks, cleaner environments, better weather, and safer neighbourhoods.

“World-class education for kids, not just marks but skills. Better weather & cleaner environment for daily life,” he wrote.