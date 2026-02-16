Canada-based man explains why wealthy NRIs are choosing stability overseas: 'Lifestyle matters'
Sujeet Dahiya, a Canada-based immigration expert, listed 10 factors that influence many NRIs' decision not to return to India.
A Canada-based immigration expert has sparked a discussion online after explaining why many high-earning NRIs choose not to return to India. Taking to Instagram, Sujeet Dahiya listed 10 factors that influence the decision, stressing that while many NRIs can afford luxury in India, they prioritise predictability and quality of life.
“NRIs earning ₹10,00,00,000+ don’t move back just for money,” Dahiya wrote. According to him, lifestyle and public systems often outweigh financial considerations.
“Money can be earned in India too, but lifestyle matters,” he said in the video, pointing to world-class education focused on skills rather than marks, cleaner environments, better weather, and safer neighbourhoods.
“World-class education for kids, not just marks but skills. Better weather & cleaner environment for daily life,” he wrote.
Take a look at the post below:
India vs life abroad
In his post, Dahiya also highlighted governance and institutional clarity as key reasons people stay abroad. “Less corruption, clear systems, less ‘connections’ needed,” he noted, adding that many value societies where “rules apply equally, not based on power or influence.”
Education and healthcare featured prominently on his list. Parents, he said, often seek globally recognised degrees and practical learning for their children. “Safety for kids, parents sleep peacefully at night,” Dahiya wrote.
Meanwhile, access to free or subsidised education and healthcare, “without selling assets or taking loans”, provides families with a sense of long-term security, he explained.
“Your profession gets priority, respect, and growth. Rules apply equally, not based on power or influence,” he wrote.
In the clip, Dahiya also pointed to practical advantages such as stronger passports, easier travel, and access to more visa-free countries. Regions across Europe and North America remain popular choices, he added, due to factors like work-life balance, social security benefits, and cleaner surroundings.
“It’s not about leaving India behind. It’s about choosing a better future, stability, and opportunities,” he said.
