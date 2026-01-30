NRI reflects on returning to India after 12 years in US: ‘Glad I took the decision, but…’

After spending more than a decade in the United States, an NRI has shared a deeply personal account of returning to India, calling it one of the hardest decisions of his life. After leaving the US, an NRI said the decision brought relief from visa stress and closeness to family, but emotional ties to America remained strong. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

In a post on Reddit, the man said he moved back last year to take care of his ageing parents, whose declining health had become impossible to manage from thousands of miles away.

“I returned to India last year. Was probably one of the toughest decisions of my life,” he wrote. He explained that watching his parents struggle through health issues alone was “just too much to bear”, prompting him to finally move back after 12 years in the US.

Finding peace and stability in India Looking back, the man said he does not regret his choice. He described the relief of being physically present during his parents’ recovery from surgeries and the quiet comfort of knowing they are “just in the other room”. The move has also freed him from constant anxiety around emergencies, visa issues and immigration uncertainties.

“No worries about the immigration backlash or visa stamping or losing status,” he noted. Having secured a remote job in India, he added that financial independence and savings have given him a sense of control over his future. “I can’t tell you how liberating it is to know that I can leave my job anytime I want,” he wrote, while also appreciating the return to home cooked meals and long term planning without fear of being forced to leave a country.

The emotional pull of a former life Despite the positives, the man admitted that letting go has not been easy. He described his life in California as a dream and confessed to feeling strangely attached to the US, even after returning. He still holds on to his SSN, Real ID, bank accounts and 401k, and has not transferred any money back to India.

“It feels so unreal that I can no longer go back to US,” he wrote, reflecting on the emotional weight of having lived for years in a place where he always remained a foreigner. He titled his post, “9 months later, I am glad I took the decision to return but…”

