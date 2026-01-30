NRI reflects on returning to India after 12 years in US: ‘Glad I took the decision, but…’
An NRI who spent 12 years in the US returned to India for ageing parents, found peace at home but admitted emotional ties to a life left behind.
After spending more than a decade in the United States, an NRI has shared a deeply personal account of returning to India, calling it one of the hardest decisions of his life.
In a post on Reddit, the man said he moved back last year to take care of his ageing parents, whose declining health had become impossible to manage from thousands of miles away.
“I returned to India last year. Was probably one of the toughest decisions of my life,” he wrote. He explained that watching his parents struggle through health issues alone was “just too much to bear”, prompting him to finally move back after 12 years in the US.
Finding peace and stability in India
Looking back, the man said he does not regret his choice. He described the relief of being physically present during his parents’ recovery from surgeries and the quiet comfort of knowing they are “just in the other room”. The move has also freed him from constant anxiety around emergencies, visa issues and immigration uncertainties.
“No worries about the immigration backlash or visa stamping or losing status,” he noted. Having secured a remote job in India, he added that financial independence and savings have given him a sense of control over his future. “I can’t tell you how liberating it is to know that I can leave my job anytime I want,” he wrote, while also appreciating the return to home cooked meals and long term planning without fear of being forced to leave a country.
The emotional pull of a former life
Despite the positives, the man admitted that letting go has not been easy. He described his life in California as a dream and confessed to feeling strangely attached to the US, even after returning. He still holds on to his SSN, Real ID, bank accounts and 401k, and has not transferred any money back to India.
“It feels so unreal that I can no longer go back to US,” he wrote, reflecting on the emotional weight of having lived for years in a place where he always remained a foreigner. He titled his post, “9 months later, I am glad I took the decision to return but…”
Take a look here at the post:
Voices of shared experience
The post resonated with many users who echoed similar feelings. One user wrote, “Don’t be sad that it ‘ended’. Smile because it happened. You lived a balanced life.” Another said, “The fact that we have grown roots in two entirely different countries is what causes the differences.” A third user shared, “I am you, you are me. Same story. And last paragraph hit me hard!”
Others struck a more reflective tone. “Most of us who have returned are extremely happy with the social and family situation but then pretty much most things end there,” one comment read. Another added, “I lived only 3 years and I still miss it. A part of me always wants to go back.” Offering reassurance, a user advised, “Give it a few months. At a certain point you will start feeling like you have always lived here.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.Read More