Brother pulls off ‘joota heist’ at sister’s wedding, dances to Bella Ciao

Joota Chupai, also known as the Joota Chori, is a fun event at certain traditional weddings. This ceremony involves the bride's siblings and cousins stealing the groom's shoes and asking for gifts in return. Instagram user and digital content creator Warda Sikander came up with an interesting twist regarding this ceremony during her wedding. She convinced her brother to steal her groom’s shoes while wearing a Money Heist costume.

The image is taken from the video that shows a brother pulling off a ‘joota heist’ at sister’s wedding,(Instagram/@wardaasikander)

“Bella Ciao to the joota. I didn't want anything to be simple on my shaddi! So me and my sister came up with the joota heist idea, told our brother to grab a money heist costume from Amazon & my cousin rehearsed the entire thing! To say, everyone at the wedding enjoyed this segment the MOST!” she wrote as she posted a video of the event. She also thanked her brother for being a “great joota chor”.

The video opens to show the man entering the venue in a Money Heist customer and quickly picking up a pair of footwear. Once done, he also dances to the tune of Bella Ciao.

Take a look at the Instagram video:

The video was posted on April 16. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 2.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“It looks so fun and a unique type of joota chupai,” commented an Instagram user. “Totally loving the idea,” expressed another. “Best jootaaa chupaaai,” shared a third. “Hahhaha so funnn!!” posted a fourth. “Haha so cute,” wrote a fifth.

