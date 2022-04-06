Brother's heartfelt reaction upon seeing his sister as a bride goes viral. Watch

It is a dream for many, to see their siblings in their wedding attires. In what usually is one of the happiest days of their lives, the videos that showcase these kinds of situations are always a hit on the Internet. Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram and involves a brother and sister when the latter is getting married on that day.

The video has been posted on Instagram by the brother named Gunveet Singh Dang, jointly with his sister, Tanya Kaur. It opens to show Tanya dressed as a bride sitting in a room in her wedding attire. This is the exact point at which her brother makes an entry to the room and gets quite surprised to see his sister in all her glory.

His reaction has been winning hearts all over Instagram and is likely to have the same effect on you as well. The video was shared on the social media platform with a caption that reads, “Crying while I’m typing this but my sister looks the prettiest.” The caption was complete with a few hashtags like #IndianWedding, #Punjabi, #Wedding, #PunjabiWedding and #DelhiWedding.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on February 28 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop pointing out how cute the siblings’ bond is and how pure the love between them is. It has also received more than 7.9 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the entire family. Indeed Tanya looks so pretty.” “Sibling love,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Awww, your reaction is everything.” The comment was accompanied by a few heart-eyed face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did you get emotional while watching the brother's reaction on his sister's wedding day?