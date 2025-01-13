B-school students take bill splitting to the next level with a CA-approved Excel sheet breakdown

In an age where everyone’s trying to split the costs of a meal or a night out, one Hyderabad-based student has taken the art of bill splitting to a whole new level. After a casual hangout with friends, Sneha, a student at the Indian School of Business, shared an Excel sheet meticulously detailing her friends’ expenses—and social media users couldn’t get enough of it. A student from Hyderabad shared an Excel sheet that detailed her friends' expenses following a casual hangout.(X/@itspsneha)

The perfect breakdown

In a post on X, Sneha shared an image of the detailed sheet, proudly crediting her Chartered Accountant (CA) friend for the effort. “My friends here in B-school went outside yesterday, and the CA in the group just sent this sheet with the split. Kinda love it,” she wrote, capturing the attention of her followers.

Take a look here at the post:

The Excel sheet was nothing short of impressive. It neatly listed the names of each friend, their respective expenses, and even included a breakdown of the percentage share each person owed. The sheet went a step further, highlighting the exact amount each individual was expected to pay, leaving no room for confusion. It’s clear that this level of precision is what you'd expect from someone with a financial background.

Social media reactions

As expected, the post went viral, and social media users had a lot to say about it. Many expressed their amusement at the idea of applying such a professional approach to something as casual as splitting a bill.

One user commented, “I need this CA in my life! No more confusion after nights out, just clean, calculated numbers.”

Another user quipped, “This is taking ‘adulting’ to a whole new level. I can barely remember the tip, let alone this level of precision!”

Some users even jokingly suggested that they needed a CA for their own group hangouts, saying, “If I had a friend like this, I’d be the happiest person at the table,” while others praised the sheer organisational skills involved. “This is why we need more CAs in our lives. Imagine the possibilities!” one comment read.

Others shared their own experiences of messy bill-splitting scenarios, with one person admitting, “I wish I could be this organised, but I always end up with the wrong change!”