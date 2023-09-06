Buck escapes from the jaws of a dog by drowning it. Watch

A video of a buck’s harrowing encounter with a wild dog in the African wilderness was shared on social media. Shared on YouTube, the video shows how the buck escaped from the jaws of a wild dog.

Dog chased the buck and caught hold of one of its hind legs.(YouTube/Latest Sightings)

“Desperate buck tries drowning wild dog to escape,” reads the caption of the video shared on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings. Benji Solms, a guide at Serondella in South Africa, captured this video.

The video opens to show a buck being chased and caught by a lone wild dog. In a desperate bid for survival, the buck plunges into the water, dragging the dog. As the buck retreats into the water, the wild dog returns to the dry land. It was waiting for the buck by the bank. However, an unexpected twist unfolds as the dog spots a lioness and her cubs, prompting it to leave the buck alone.

Watch the video of the buck and dog here:

The video was shared on August 8 on YouTube. It has since collected over 6.4 lakh views and close to 2,000 likes. A few people took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this animal video:

“It’s amazing how these animals fight back to survive. It’s inspiring,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I was half expecting a crocodile to show up and end the tug of war.”

“When the dog got a grip on the buck’s neck it must have thought it was over, but the buck still managed to drag it into water good to see the a buck come out on top for a change,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “‘I don’t care if I die, I’m taking you down with me’,” echoing the sentiments of the buck.

“This is just like the video of when a zebra was drowning the lioness to escape her grip,” remarked a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

