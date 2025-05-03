Bull takes scooter for an unexpected joyride in Rishikesh, internet calls it 'Dhoom with horns'

In a bizarre and hilarious twist to an otherwise ordinary street scene, a stray bull in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, has captured the internet’s attention after CCTV footage showed it seemingly “riding” a parked scooter. The unexpected sight quickly gained traction online, leaving users both amused and amazed. A viral video showed a stray bull in Rishikesh taking a scooter for a spin.(X/@gharkekalesh)

(Also read: Faridabad woman hides inside cupboard as stray cow, bull invade her bedroom. Video)

An unexpected ride

The incident occurred on an otherwise normal day when the bull was seen casually strolling past a white scooter parked on the roadside. However, it suddenly turned around, walked back, and climbed onto the vehicle in a surprisingly determined manner. Placing its front legs over the seat while its hind legs remained on the ground, the bull struck a pose that looked as though it was about to zoom off.

Nearby, a startled woman walking with a small child in school uniform witnessed the scene unfold. Reacting swiftly, she picked up the child and hurried to safety. By the time she turned around to make sense of the moment, the bull had already begun its unusual joyride—nudging the scooter forward a few feet before casually losing interest and walking away as if nothing had happened.

Watch the clip here:

Internet erupts with laughter

The video was posted by account Ghar Ke Kalesh on X (formerly Twitter), with the cheeky caption:

"You must have seen people stealing scooties many times but the case of scooty theft in Rishikesh is different. Here even the stray bulls roaming in the streets are fond of bikes and scooties."

(Also read: Ferrari gets stuck on Raigad’s Revdanda beach, rescued by bullock cart: 'Bull power saves the day')

The clip, which has garnered over 350k views, has sparked a flurry of witty comments. One user humorously dubbed the bull a “Heavy Driver”, while another quipped, “Scooty ke malik ko kya jawab de ki chori insaan ne nahi ki” (How will the scooty owner explain that the thief wasn’t even human?). A third comment read, “Dhoom with horns, while another joked, “Bhai ne test drive li hai, kharidne ka mood hai shayad.” (Brother just took a test drive, maybe he's planning to buy it.)

Others chimed in with comments like, “This is why my bike is always inside the gate,” and “The bull just wanted to feel the wind.”