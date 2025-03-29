Faridabad woman hides inside cupboard as stray cow, bull invade her bedroom. Video

Residents of Faridabad are accustomed to stray animals roaming the streets, but an incident earlier this week took an unexpected turn when a woman found herself trapped inside her own home. A cow and a bull wandered in and refused to leave for nearly two hours, sparking panic. A stray cow and bull barged into a Faridabad home.(Instagram/indian.memeboy)

A video of the incident has been widely shared on social media, including on Instagram by the account @indian.memeboy. The caption reads, "A woman in Faridabad was trapped in her own bedroom after a stray cow and bull barged in, forcing her to hide inside a cupboard for nearly two hours. Neighbours tried everything to remove the animals, but only a barking pet dog managed to scare them away, finally bringing the situation to an end."

How it unfolded

According to a report by India Today, the incident took place in Dabua Colony at the home of Rakesh Sahu. His wife, who was alone and engaged in prayer, had left the door open—only for an uninvited guest to stroll in. A stray cow wandered into the house, followed moments later by a bull. The two animals made themselves comfortable, even climbing onto the bed, leaving the woman in shock.

Fearing for her safety, she quickly took cover inside a cupboard and remained there, too terrified to step out. The situation became even more distressing when Rakesh’s mother returned home, only to find the animals lounging inside. She immediately called for help, and soon, a group of neighbours gathered to drive the intruders out.

Efforts to remove the animals

Despite multiple attempts, the animals refused to leave. Residents tried everything—throwing buckets of water, making loud noises, and even bursting firecrackers—but nothing worked. The cow and bull remained unfazed, adding to the growing frustration of the onlookers. Meanwhile, Rakesh’s wife continued to stay locked inside, growing increasingly anxious as time passed.

Finally, a neighbour came up with an unusual but effective solution. He brought his pet dog, who began barking aggressively at the animals. The loud barks startled the cow and bull, and within minutes, they made their way out of the house, finally bringing the ordeal to an end.