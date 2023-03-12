'Bura na mano Kohli hai': Delhi Police shares witty post as Virat Kohli hits Test Century

In the ongoing Test match of India vs Australia in Ahmedabad, ace cricketer Virat Kohli has scored a century. The cricketer achieved his last Test century in November 2019 in a match against Bangladesh. Since then, many of his fans and followers have been waiting for him to hit yet another one. After a long wait, Virat Kohli has finally scored another Test century, and many people have taken to social media to celebrate his achievement. Amid this, the official Twitter of Delhi Police also shared a witty post.

"Dear @GujaratPolice, Don't book our Delhi boy #ViratKohli for voluntarily causing hurt to the guests. AUS-SOME, game @imVkohli! #INDvAUS #BGT2023," wrote Delhi Police on the micro-blogging platform. They even shared a picture of Virat Kohli on which they wrote, "Bura na mano Kohli hai."

Take a look at their post here:

This post was shared just an hour ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 300 times, and many have even commented on the share.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Bhai ki bat he alag hai, King @imVkohli." Another person added, "We don't think so that Gujarat police will mind. Guests need to be treated well. Nice gesture, Delhi Police congrats @imVkohli." "Well said @DelhiPolice," wrote a third.