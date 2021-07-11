Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bystanders rush in to steady out-of-control carnival ride in Michigan. Watch

The incident of bystanders steadying an out-of-control ride took place in National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The image shows people jumping onto the ride's platform to stabalise it.(Twitter/@Philly101)

A terrifying moment that the a group of people stopped from turning into a disaster was captured on camera. Videos of the moment show what the bystanders did to stabilise an out-of-control carnival ride. The incident took place at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan.

Several people took to Twitter to share the videos of the incident. Here’s one such Twitter user who wrote “Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over” while sharing the clip.

In the video, the ride, with row of seats attached to a huge swinging pendulum, suddenly rocks back and forth. It is at that moment, one person gets on the foundation of the ride in order to stop it from tripping over. And within moments, others join in to do the same and stabalise the ride.

Take a look at the video:

"I think if they hadn't been holding it, it would have fallen back," witness Kobe Ramirez told the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

Festival organizers told CBS News that the ride has been removed and no one was injured in the incident.

