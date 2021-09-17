Cadbury gives a contemporary twist to iconic ad involving cricket match

Remember the iconic Cadbury ad from the 1990s involving a cricket match. The ad showed a woman sitting in the stands during a cricket match enjoying a chocolate bar and rooting for the batsman playing on field. Once the cricketer scores, she zooms past the security guard to reach him.

The chocolate company has reminded everyone of the ad by sharing a new commercial giving a twist to the iconic one.

“Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video to see why the new advertisement is gaining appreciation from netizens:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 7,200 views and the numbers are only increasing. People have also shared appreciative comments hailing the concept.

“Lovely ad then... even better now,” wrote a Twitter user. “I so love this new ad. Outstanding,” expressed another. “Brilliant,” expressed a third.

Here's the iconic ad:

What are your thoughts on the ad?