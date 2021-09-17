Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cadbury gives a contemporary twist to iconic ad involving cricket match
trending

Cadbury gives a contemporary twist to iconic ad involving cricket match

Cadbury took to Twitter to share the new video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Cadbury iconic ad gets a twist.(Cadbury Dairy Milk)

Remember the iconic Cadbury ad from the 1990s involving a cricket match. The ad showed a woman sitting in the stands during a cricket match enjoying a chocolate bar and rooting for the batsman playing on field. Once the cricketer scores, she zooms past the security guard to reach him. 

The chocolate company has reminded everyone of the ad by sharing a new commercial giving a twist to the iconic one.

“Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in celebrating and cheering for our girls who are making spectacular success stories and emerging as powerful role models for the youth,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video to see why the new advertisement is gaining appreciation from netizens:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 7,200 views and the numbers are only increasing. People have also shared appreciative comments hailing the concept.

“Lovely ad then... even better now,” wrote a Twitter user. “I so love this new ad. Outstanding,” expressed another. “Brilliant,” expressed a third.

Here's the iconic ad:

What are your thoughts on the ad?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cadbury twitter viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Video of man’s amazing flips while performing with sword wows people

The mother of the mother tongues

Boy’s way of greeting Disney princesses makes people say he is a ‘true prince’

Ajay Devgn recreates iconic split from Phool Aur Kaante, Anand Mahindra reacts
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP