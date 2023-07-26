Cambridge University shares 110-year-old English exam test. Can you ace it?

Languages change over time and what people know now could be different from what was common centuries ago. Giving a glimpse of the bygone era, Cambridge University shared an amazing piece of history. They posted a part of an English exam test that was first published in 1913. Not just that, they also urged the public to take a chance and solve this 110-year-old paper. Are you up for it? The image shows a question paper for English from 1913. (Instagram/@cambpressassess)

The official Instagram page of Cambridge University Press & Assessment shared the amazing post on the anniversary of 110 years of @cambridgeenglish exams that they celebrated last month. “In June 1913, three candidates in the UK took the first ever 'C2 Proficiency' English exam, which at the time was known as the Certificate of Proficiency in English. The exam, which cost candidates £3, was very different compared to what it is today. In 1913, it was a 12-hour exam which included translation, dictation and phonetic transcription. The first exams were taken by people who wanted to become English language teachers,” the university wrote as a part of the post’s caption. In the next line, they challenged netizens and posted, “Have you got what it takes to answer a 110-year-old English exam question?”

Take a look at this English question paper from 1913:

Was the question paper easy to solve? Or did it leave you scratching your head? As for netizens, they took to the comments section of the post to share varied answers.

What did Instagram users say about the 110 year old English test paper?

“Loved it! Though I'm not proficient in English, evidently,” wrote an Instagram user. “Loved it,” posted another. “Correcting is easy. Justifying, on the other hand, is a good way to comprehend language awareness of learners,” shared a third.

The post was shared last month on June 9. Since being shared, it has received close to 400 likes. What are your thoughts on this English exam paper from 1913? Did the 100-year-old test paper leave you stunned?

