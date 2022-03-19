Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Camera records why this person's bed keeps getting messy. Watch
trending

Camera records why this person's bed keeps getting messy. Watch

The video showing the reason why a person's bed keeps getting messy was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows a bed inside a room.(Reddit/@JustRudy45)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 11:17 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are some videos on the Internet that leave people happy by showing something unexpected and adorable. This clip, shared on Reddit, perfectly fits that category. It shows the reason why a person’s bed keeps getting messy.

“I couldn't figure out how my bed kept getting unmade while I was making coffee until I put up a camera. Part 1,” they posted while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a room with a properly made bed. Within moments, however, the video shows the reason behind it getting messy.

We won’t give away the cute surprise, so take a look:

Yes, the reason behind it all is a very cute and happy doggo. The original poster also shared a second part that shows some more antics of the cute animal. “Part 2 of my pup unmaking my bed,” they wrote while posting this video.

Both the videos received tons of upvotes. The post marked part 1 gathered more than one lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The second clip too gathered nearly 3,100 upvotes. The posts prompted people to share various reactions too.

“Me watching this video: ‘It’s not unmade, it’s just a little wrink— oh’,” posted a Reddit user. “I’m sorry but that is not “your” bed. Definitely all his,” expressed another. “I love watching this!! Morning zoomies,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the videos? Did the incident leave you chuckling?

