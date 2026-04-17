‘Can I afford a home of 2.3 crore’: Woman earning 2.6 lakh monthly seeks advice on buying Bengaluru flat

A 31-year-old woman’s quest to own a ₹2.3 crore home in Bengaluru has sparked a polarising debate on social media regarding financial stability and the city's soaring real estate prices. Despite earning ₹2.6 lakh per month and having ₹70 lakh in savings, the buyer expressed concerns about job security in the age of AI, prompting people to weigh whether the massive investment is a bold step toward security or a financial risk.

The woman shared that she will get possession of her flat by 2030. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Can I afford the home of 2.3 cr,” the Reddit user asked, adding, “I am single, 31 F, income 2.6lpm after tax, home considering of 2.3cr all inclusive. posession will be in 2030. till then I will have to pay rent of 50k. can I buy this? I am not looking at what will be the appreciation since I am planning to occupy it once it's ready.”

Also Read: ‘Jigani is not Bangalore’: Homeowner shares experience of living in flat purchased for ₹55 lakh

The woman explained that the flat is near a renowned society in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

She explained, “I do not have other obligations except for keeping myself fed and alive- hopefully it will remain so. I understand that AI will come and wipe out jobs (it has already started doing that), but I have no home. I can't call any place home. I need a place which I can call home and I really really want to live at nice place which I can tell with pride.” She concluded the post by sharing that she has nearly ₹70 lakh in savings.

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A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

{{^usCountry}} What did social media suggest? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did social media suggest? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An individual advised, “This doesn’t look manageable imo. What are the payment milestones? I personally subscribe to the idea of buying ready-to-move-in apartments. It’s far less stressful, i.e. financial and potential developer delays/issues. The so-called ‘lower price’ of new launches isn’t worth it.” The OP responded, “What good properties are available. I have been looking for homes for a long time but I just don't find good.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual advised, “This doesn’t look manageable imo. What are the payment milestones? I personally subscribe to the idea of buying ready-to-move-in apartments. It’s far less stressful, i.e. financial and potential developer delays/issues. The so-called ‘lower price’ of new launches isn’t worth it.” The OP responded, “What good properties are available. I have been looking for homes for a long time but I just don't find good.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another suggested, “OP - do it. You'll have a couple of years where cash flow is tight, but if you get pay increases from here till 2030, you're fine. You're just about uncomfortable right now. If you wait till you're fully comfortable, you could get priced out. I know I'm a Random Internet Stranger, but if you like the house and it otherwise works for you, then put 30 lakhs away for later, pay the 30L DP, and start saving like hell from here.”

A third commented, “In 4 years, your take-home salary will be between 3.5 to 4 lakhs/month, assuming you just stay in this company. Since you are not a spendthrift, you will have a nice apartment and not be under any real strain. Real estate may not give you magical returns for the next few years, but you will surely have a lot of equity and your ready apartment will be worth about 3.5 to 4 cr types if the project is by a reputed builder and is well-appointed.” The OP replied, “The project is by tier 1.”

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Also Read: ‘Hurts more than heartbreak’: Bengaluru woman loses 1BHK within hours after asking for time

A fourth wrote, “Please don't, ₹2.3 cr flat in Bangalore is a terrible investment as is, but also if you are looking to stay yourself, it's even worse. If you are from Bangalore or Karnataka itself and looking to settle down for at least the next 20 years, buy a plot and build a home, it will appreciate for sure. Flats may have appreciated a few years in between, but it won't continue.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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