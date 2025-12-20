‘Can I make you happy?’: German YouTuber surprises Indian delivery rider in Malta with €200 rent payment

A Germany based YouTuber has won hearts online after a chance interaction with an Indian food delivery agent in Malta turned into an emotional moment of kindness. An Indian delivery rider was left speechless after a YouTuber handed him €200 during a delivery.(Instagram/bartmann)

The creator, who goes by the Instagram username @Bartmann, shared a clip showing his brief but memorable exchange with the courier who arrived to deliver his food.

In the video, the YouTuber is seen striking up a casual conversation, asking the delivery agent his name and where he is from. The man replies that he is from India. Curious about his life in Malta, the YouTuber then asks how much rent he pays. The delivery agent answers that his monthly rent is 180 euros.

A generous offer on camera

What follows takes the courier by surprise. The YouTuber asks him, “can I make you happy? Can I pay your monthly rent?” The Indian delivery agent responds with a warm and slightly confused smile, unsure of what is coming next.

The YouTuber then says, “Yeah, I give you a monthly rent, okay? This is 200 euro for you. You're doing a nice job, bro. You're bringing food to all the people, and nobody asks you for how are you and stuff, you know? That's why. I want to make you happy.”

He promptly hands over 200 euros, more than the man’s stated rent, as a massive smile spreads across the courier’s face.

‘I will never forget this day’

Clearly moved, the Indian man shares a personal moment, saying, “I've been here last four years, sir. Nobody was given this much of money.” The YouTuber responds simply, “You're welcome, you're welcome,” before the two share a hug.

Visibly emotional, the delivery agent adds, “I'll never forget this day.”

Online reactions pour in

The clip sparked a wave of reactions online. One user wrote, “When I watched this video, my heart overflowed with love.” Another said, “You can see how much that small gesture meant to him.” A third commented, “I watched this video and I was so overwhelmed with your kindness that it brought me to tears I love it.” Another reaction read, “That smile says everything.” One user added, “Kindness costs nothing but means everything,” while another remarked, “Thank you. Love from India.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)