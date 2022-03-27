Can this cat ace the 'silent challenge?' Watch to know if it rings all the bells

If you are someone who isn't new to the Internet, then you will probably know the kind of hold that cat videos have on people. These videos are the ones that put a smile on many netizens’ faces and make their days a little bit brighter. Just like this one video that has been posted on the page Cats of Instagram.

The video shows a cute and furry cat named Maru Doing something thoroughly interesting for viewers to watch and for the cat itself to do. The hilarious challenge that this cat has undertaken Is known as the ‘silent challenge’ and is quite a lot of fun for right about anybody to watch. The video opens to show a few strings of bells that have been attached from wall to wall on a corridor that this cat can be seen walking through.

On the first level of this challenge, the bells are attached at a much lower height. The cat seems to cross this hurdle quote perfectly with a minimal number of bells being rung. But when the bills are attached at a slightly greater height, then the cat makes a little bit of jingling sounds as it walks through this. The video has been uploaded on Instagram with the caption that reads, “Maru's silent challenge!”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram 17 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring the cute catto. It has also received more than 4.6 lakh views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Aaah feels like ASMR.” ASMR means autonomous sensory meridian response - a deeply relaxing sensation that often stems from a gentle sound. “There are two ways to protect yourself from the misery of life: cats and memes,” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts on this funny and cute cat video?

