Can tries to lift dumbbell, viral video leaves people giggling

“When people ask me ‘do you even lift, bro?’,” reads the caption shared along with the video of the cat.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:13 AM IST
The image shows the cute cat with dumbbells.(Instagram/@misan3443)

Yet another day and yet another cool cat video to keep you entertained. This video shows a cute feline trying to lift a dumbbell. And the incident makes for a super fun watch. There is a chance that the video will leave you giggling too.

The clip was originally shared on YouTube a few days ago. It went viral after being shared on Instagram page about two hours ago. “When people ask me ‘do you even lift, bro?’,” reads the caption of the Insta post.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has gathered more than 5.3 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. A few also posted how the video feels relatable.

“This is literally me in the gym,” wrote an Instagram user. “Just me trying to lift my spirits,” shared another. “Cute,” posted a third. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons while reacting.

What are your thoughts on the video?

