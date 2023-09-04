Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Can you decipher what is going on in this viral optical illusion video?

Can you decipher what is going on in this viral optical illusion video?

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 04, 2023 11:15 PM IST

This optical illusion video went viral on X, sparking a flurry of reactions from viewers.

A video featuring an optical illusion video has gone viral with over 9 million views and is leaving people puzzled. Many reacted to the optical illusion and expressed that they ‘can’t figure out’ what was happening, while others said that it took them a few minutes to solve it.

Optical Illusion: Can you figure out what is happening in this pic?(X/@fasc1nate)

“This is a crazy optical illusion,” reads the caption shared alongside the video posted on the X handle @fasc1nate.

Also Read| How many circles? Test your eyes with this optical illusion

The video shows a few people sitting on what appears to be balconies of a building while others can be seen walking over the building. Onlookers walking past the building add to the confusion as viewers struggle to understand how people can walk over a vertical wall with ease. Can you decode this optical illusion?

Take a look at the optical illusion video here:

The optical illusion, since being posted on X on September 1, has garnered over nine million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion:

“I don’t get this,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “Took me a few minutes to understand what’s going on.”

“I can’t figure it out,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Very cool. I had to watch it twice to catch it!

What do you think about this optical illusion video?

Also Read| Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden animal in this picture?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral optical illusion
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP