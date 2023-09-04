Can you decipher what is going on in this viral optical illusion video?

A video featuring an optical illusion video has gone viral with over 9 million views and is leaving people puzzled. Many reacted to the optical illusion and expressed that they ‘can’t figure out’ what was happening, while others said that it took them a few minutes to solve it.

Optical Illusion: Can you figure out what is happening in this pic?(X/@fasc1nate)

“This is a crazy optical illusion,” reads the caption shared alongside the video posted on the X handle @fasc1nate.

The video shows a few people sitting on what appears to be balconies of a building while others can be seen walking over the building. Onlookers walking past the building add to the confusion as viewers struggle to understand how people can walk over a vertical wall with ease. Can you decode this optical illusion?

Take a look at the optical illusion video here:

The optical illusion, since being posted on X on September 1, has garnered over nine million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion:

“I don’t get this,” posted an individual.

Another commented, “Took me a few minutes to understand what’s going on.”

“I can’t figure it out,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Very cool. I had to watch it twice to catch it!

What do you think about this optical illusion video?

