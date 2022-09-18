Can you find three loaves of bread hidden among Corgi dogs in this brain teaser?

Queen Elizabeth II and her love for the Corgi dogs is well known to the world. Thus in a heartfelt tribute to the longest-serving monarch of Britain, a Hungarian artist created a brain teaser and posted it through his social media handle, challenging the users to spot three loaves of bread among Corgi dogs. For the unversed, Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 at Balmoral castle in the United Kingdom.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Remembering the Queen... Can you find three breads amongst the corgis?" wrote Gergely Dudás while sharing the brain teaser on Facebook. The brain teaser shows Corgi dogs, and Queen Elizabeth II can be seen caressing one of the dogs. One of them is even wearing a hat that has Britain's national flag on it.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on September 13, the brain teaser has raked up nearly 400 reactions on Facebook and several comments.

"It was really hard.... But finally found them and the extra pink paws were super cute," wrote a Facebook user. "This is so great! Thank you for celebrating the love HRM had for her dogs! She was an incredible woman and a great Queen!" posted another. "This by far has been my favorite and it gave me a chuckle when I found bread. I'm sure the Queen would have loved this. What a special tribute!" expressed a third. "So great of you to pay such a lovely tribute to the Queen and one of her loves," wrote a fourth.

We are rooting for you if you are still searching for three loaves of bread among Corgi dogs. And for those who wish to seek the solution, the image below may help you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The image highlights three loaves of breads hidden amongst the Corgi dogs. (Gergely Dudás)

Did you manage to find three loaves of bread among Corgi dogs, and how quickly? Earlier, the artist posted a fun teaser where users need to find a snake hidden in a lush green jungle.