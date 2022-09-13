Brain Teaser: A snake is hidden in this jungle. How quickly can you spot it?

The Internet seems to have an insatiable hunger for brain teasers as every now and then, a new challenge surface online and baffles the netizens. And this brain teaser that was recently posted online is a case in point. The image shows a lush green jungle, and you need to spot a concealed snake.

Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, created the fun brain teaser and posted it on Facebook. "Can you spot a snake in the jungle?" he wrote in the caption while sharing the brain teaser. The lush green jungle in the brain teaser has several birds, but you need to spot a snake. There are chances that a tiny hat might distract you.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Since being shared a month ago, the brain teaser has received more than 150 likes and a flurry of comments.

"This one was hard!! Still loving the top hats," commented an individual. Another shared, "Hard one, sorry I had to cheat on this one." "Took me three passes to finally find the snake," wrote a third. "Distracted by the hat, but found the sneaky sneky!" posted a fourth.

For those unable to find the green-coloured snake in the baffling brain teaser, below is a picture that might help you.

A green-coloured snake is highlighted in the image. (Gergely Dudás)

Did you manage to spot the snake all by yourself? How long did it take for you to spot the limbless reptile? If you are looking for yet another brain teaser, consider finding a butterfly hidden in the vast sea of sunflowers.