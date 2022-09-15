Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Can you guess the number of international runs, wickets in these pics by Sachin Tendulkar?

Can you guess the number of international runs, wickets in these pics by Sachin Tendulkar?

trending
Published on Sep 15, 2022 07:19 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar shared the pictures on Instagram along with an interesting question.

Sachin Tendulkar shared this picture of cricketers along with another.(Instagram/@sachintendulkar)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The second edition of Road Safety World Series recently kickstarted with the aim to boost awareness among people about road safety. With famous cricketers from all across the world taking part, this tournament is played in the T20 format. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh are taking part in the event from India. And, Master Blaster took to Instagram a few hours ago to share a picture related to the event. He also asked a question that may intrigue the cricket lovers.

He shared two pictures that show the inside of a flight. Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, other famous cricket players are also seen in the images. In the caption, Tendulkar asked “Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures?”

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about an hour ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also tried answering Sachin Tendulkar’s question. Many also showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral sachin tendulkar instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP