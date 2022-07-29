Can you guess what this gang of golden retrievers loves stealing? Watch to know

Cute dog videos often have the power to uplift people’s mood almost instantly and leave them smiling. Just like this clip which shows a gang of golden retrievers and their heist to steal clean clothes during laundry. This is one of such videos which is fun to watch over and over again.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to one of the golden retrievers in the gang named Riley. It is shared with a funny caption which reads, “Anybody else has a laundry thief. ”

The video opens to show a person taking out fresh laundry from an washing machine kept inside a room. A few golden retrievers are seen sitting in front of the room looking at the human. A text insert adds context as to what the dogs are waiting for. “5 years get added to your life every time your dog steals your socks from laundry,” it reads. This is not all that the video shows. So, take a look:

The video has been shared on July 2. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 67,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also received nearly 6,200 likes. The share has "prompted people to post various comments.

“Love this one! And the thieves are amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “That's one way to get you to play,” expressed another. “Yes. Unfortunately, I have to be quick - he swallows them,” commented a third indicating that they have pets of their own. “Cuuuute,” wrote a fourth.