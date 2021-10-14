Can you guess whom this bird loves ‘talking’ to? Watch video to know

The Internet is filled with various videos of animals and birds. These are the clips that often lift people’s mood almost instantly and leave them feeling happy. This video of an Indian ringneck perfectly fits that category. It is a video that may leave you chuckling too.

The video shows a bird from Florida in the US. The video shows Sunshine, the 4-year-old Indian ringneck, showcasing his love for ‘talking’ to special someone. Can you guess who it is? The bird itself.

In the video, the feathery creature is seen looking at a video of himself on phone. What is absolutely entertaining to watch is how the bird responds to its own voice.

Take a look at the video that you may end up watching more than once:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it make your day a little brighter?

