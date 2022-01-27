Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Can you make nail art with real limes and lemons? Watch the video that says yes

This video posted on Instagram shows how nail art can be pulled off by using some actual pieces of limes and the lemons inside one's nails.
The lime and lemon nail art being done while the fruit wedges are stuck to the nails. (instagram/@ilysmnails)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 02:35 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are familiar with the makeup and nails side of Instagram, then you may have come across a page known as ILYSM Nails. The woman who runs this page on both Instagram and TikTok, is famous for doing her nails in the most bizarre ways that one could possibly think of. She had gone viral recently for doing her nails like it was a tiny little tea strainer

The video she recently posted shows her doing her nails with some actual pieces of limes and lemons. She places some wedges of these fruits on her nails and then fixes them on with some nail glue. With the help of some other nail art tools, she shapes them according to her own nails. She ends this with a coat of clear polish and studs them with some nail stones to finish the look.

“Lime and Lemon Nails,” reads the caption that accompanies this unique nail art video. The video has gone viral and for good reason as it is a matter of quite some talent to be able to fit entire limes and lemons into one’s nails.

Watch it here:

This video was posted on Instagram on January 7. So far it has accumulated above one lakh likes and several comments. And the numbers are only going up.

“Looks like pickles lol,” commented an Instagram user, followed by a laughing emoji. “It probably smelled good,” posted another individual. Many others took to the comments section to express their dislike for this nail art. Just like this one person who commented, “Literally letting food go bad attached to your nails.”

What are your thoughts on this video?

