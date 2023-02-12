Can you solve this viral brain teaser using BODMAS?

Brain teasers are a great way to put the brain to the test. They push beyond our cognitive thinking and utilize logic and creativity to solve problems. From visual puzzles to math brain teasers and more, the Internet is filled with myriad shares. Now, a brain teaser is doing the rounds on social media and is keeping netizens glued to their screens for several minutes. While many were able to solve the fun and intriguing brain teaser using the BODMAS rule, others were left scratching their heads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Can you solve this math brain teaser correctly using BODMAS?)

“Can you solve this,” read the caption of the brain teaser shared on Twitter. The viral brain teaser shows dogs, bones and bananas, each of which holds value. You need to find out the values they hold and apply the BODMAS rule to solve the given brain teaser correctly. Are you ready to solve the fun brain teaser?

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on February 7, the tweet has accumulated over 27,300 views. The share has also received close to 50 likes and several retweets. Many also posted their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“29 and I hate myself for not being able to ignore these little puzzles!” wrote a Twitter user. “Based on BODMAS it’s 20+(3x4)= 32,” commented another. “92 or 32, depending on whether it’s (20+3) x 4 or whether it’s 20 + (3 x 4)… I think. Sneaky to reduce the size of the last bunch of bananas,” posted a third.

Those who have solved the brain teaser correctly, they surely deserve a pat on their backs. For others, we are providing the solution here. The value of a dog is 20. Bones are 3, and bananas are worth 6. Now, applying BODMAS 20 + (3 x 4) = 32. Thus, the correct answer is 32. Were you able to correctly solve the brain teaser?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON