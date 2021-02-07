Home / Trending / Can you spare a few seconds to watch this sloth make very cute faces for camera?
trending

Can you spare a few seconds to watch this sloth make very cute faces for camera?

The video has now prompted people to comment on the cuteness of the animal.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The image shows a sloth named Jabba.(Instagram/@philadelphiazoo)

Do you like cute animal videos? Do you follow the social media profiles of various zoos for such content? Do you often find yourself smiling after seeing such clips? If you find yourself enthusiastically nodding “Yes” to any or all the questions, then here’s a treat for you. It is a video of a sloth making very cute faces for the camera.

The adorable clip was shared on the official Instagram profile of the Philadelphia Zoo. In the caption, they mentioned that the sloth is named Jabba. “Can you spare 21 seconds to watch Jabba lick a carrot, blink his eyes really big, and then make some very cute faces for the camera? Thank you, he really appreciates it,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip that may make you say “Aww,” repeatedly.

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered more than 34,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many couldn’t stop talking about Jabba’s cuteness.

“Aaaaawwww....zookeepers have the best job in the world,” wrote an Instagram user. “Watched it twice, watching again,” shared another. Indeed it’s a video worth watching in loop.

As for this individual, they expressed, “I love this so much! Sloths are my favorite.”

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram video

Related Stories

trending

Video of owl reminds people of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic flying skirt pose. Watch

PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:04 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP