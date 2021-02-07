Can you spare a few seconds to watch this sloth make very cute faces for camera?

Do you like cute animal videos? Do you follow the social media profiles of various zoos for such content? Do you often find yourself smiling after seeing such clips? If you find yourself enthusiastically nodding “Yes” to any or all the questions, then here’s a treat for you. It is a video of a sloth making very cute faces for the camera.

The adorable clip was shared on the official Instagram profile of the Philadelphia Zoo. In the caption, they mentioned that the sloth is named Jabba. “Can you spare 21 seconds to watch Jabba lick a carrot, blink his eyes really big, and then make some very cute faces for the camera? Thank you, he really appreciates it,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip that may make you say “Aww,” repeatedly.

Since being shared just a day ago, the video has gathered more than 34,000 views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many couldn’t stop talking about Jabba’s cuteness.

“Aaaaawwww....zookeepers have the best job in the world,” wrote an Instagram user. “Watched it twice, watching again,” shared another. Indeed it’s a video worth watching in loop.

As for this individual, they expressed, “I love this so much! Sloths are my favorite.”

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON