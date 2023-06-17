Can you spot the black cat before the viral video ends?

The social media posts that challenge people to spot cats hiding in plain sights are always fascinating to solve. Those are the videos that can leave you with a sense of accomplishment. Are you someone who loves such cat-related puzzles? Then here is a post that will make you very happy. Shared on Instagram, this video challenges the viewers to find a black cat. The image shows a black cat hiding in plain sight. (Screengrab)

“Anyone found him?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a person placing googly eyes on a black surface. A text overlay appearing on the video also reads, “Can you find my cat?”

Take a look at the video to see how fast can you spot the cat:

The video was posted on June 7. Since being shared, it has gone viral. The share has accumulated close to 2.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the ‘spot the cat’ video:

“You can't see it till you call its name, so unfair,” shared an Instagram user. “It’s so hard to find,” added another. “I own a black cat and this scared the hell outta me,” joined a third. “It took me a moment,” wrote a fourth.