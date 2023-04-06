Can you spot the perfectly camouflaged crocodile before the clip ends?

There is no dearth of animal videos online. From a video of a tiger chasing an Indian gaur to rhinos ‘scaring’ lions while taking a stroll in their natural habitat, there are countless options for those who love watching animal videos. Now, a video that captures a crocodile camouflaged in a muddy puddle has surfaced online and is sending chills down netizens’ spine.

The image has a crocodile perfectly camouflaged in the muddy puddle. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Leopard and dog struggle for life together. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by Jay Brewer. “When you are out in the wild, things can get real wild really quick! Luckily having Matt Wright around makes things safer!” read the caption accompanying the video shared on Instagram. The video, captured in Australia, opens to show a muddy puddle in the wild. A few seconds later, something scary happens. A charged-up crocodile appears out of nowhere and lunges at zookeeper Jay Brewer who manages to escape safely.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received over 9.1 lakh views and still counting. The share has also collected close to 50,000 likes and a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

The image has a crocodile perfectly camouflaged in the muddy puddle. (Instagram/@jayprehistoricpets)

“Damn the camouflage,” commented an individual. Another added, “It took me 2 seconds to realize where it was, I would’ve been snatched up lmfao.” “If you look closely you can see the croc charging itself up. Looks like it’s bouncing slowly then pounces. Cool video,” shared a third. A fourth wrote, “Damn! What an unexpected camouflage master.”

Also Read: Dad shares how a conversation with daughter made him lose 78 kgs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail