Canadian sings Kal Ho Naa Ho, reveals his tattoo of song name

A video of a foreigner singing the famous song Kal Ho Naa Ho has left people impressed. The video shows how he joins an Indian-origin comedian, Ashwyn Singh, to sing the song.

The image shows an Indian comedian with his Canadian friend. (Instagram/@ashwynsingh)

Singh posted the video on his Instagram page. The clip opens to show him talking about the beauty of Hindi as a language. He then goes on to sing the song Kal Ho Naa Ho from Shah Rukh Khan’s film by the same name.

As soon as Singh start singing, Canadian comedian Paul Thompson joins him. Thompson not only sings the song but at the end of the video reveals something amazing. He shows a tattoo on his shoulder - the name of the song in Hindi.

Take a look at this video of the Canadian man singing Kal Ho Naa Ho:

The video was posted on August 24. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 7.3 lakh views and counting. Additionally, it has also received nearly 99,000 likes. People have posted tons of appreciative comments while reacting to the video.

“Never saw the tattoo coming!” commented an Instagram user. “Grant him an Indian citizenship, please,” joked another. “Haha, this is so cute,” added a third. “I hope you know that this song makes us (Indians) emotional no matter how strong we are,” expressed a fourth. “Out of syllabus!” wrote a fifth.