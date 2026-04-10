‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral
A Bengaluru woman shared a viral video about sleepless nights due to rising heat.
A Bengaluru woman has sparked a fresh conversation around rising temperatures in the city after sharing her struggle with the heat in a viral Instagram video. The woman, identified as Tsun Moon, posted a clip describing how the unusually warm weather has been affecting her daily life and sleep.
(Also read: Bengaluru doctor shares frustration as 1 hour of rain cuts power 20 times: ‘We talk of AI and whatnot’)
In the video, she says, “Bengaluru, what is happening to you? I… I cannot get sleep at night. This… this is all sweat. I wake up with sweat, I go to sleep with sweat. I sleep on the floor. I’ve come to a point where I don’t even want a bed sheet, pillow, nothing. I sleep on the floor and it’s still so hot.”
She further adds, “The fan is on, it’s still hot. And there is no need for an alarm now because the sun shines so brightly into my house, it pierces my eyes and I’m like, ‘Ha, it’s morning, time to get up.’”
(Also read: Bengaluru doctor shares frustration as 1 hour of rain cuts power 20 times: ‘We talk of AI and whatnot’){{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Bengaluru doctor shares frustration as 1 hour of rain cuts power 20 times: ‘We talk of AI and whatnot’){{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with the caption, “What is this heat bruh”, capturing the frustration of many residents experiencing similar conditions.{{/usCountry}}
The clip was shared with the caption, “What is this heat bruh”, capturing the frustration of many residents experiencing similar conditions.{{/usCountry}}
Take a look here at the clip:{{/usCountry}}
Take a look here at the clip:{{/usCountry}}
Social media users relate to the struggle{{/usCountry}}
Social media users relate to the struggle{{/usCountry}}
The video has garnered several reactions online, with users sharing their own experiences of Bengaluru’s changing weather. While the city has long been known for its pleasant climate, many say recent summers have been noticeably harsher.
(Also read: ‘Bangalore went from needing hoodie to AC’: Internet reacts to sudden weather change)
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Same here, I never thought Bengaluru would feel like this.” Another commented, “Fans are useless these days, feels like we need AC everywhere.” A third user said, “This is so relatable, even nights are unbearable now.”
Several others echoed similar sentiments, with one remarking, “The heat has become too much this year,” while another added, “I miss the old Bengaluru weather.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)