‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a fresh conversation around rising temperatures in the city after sharing her struggle with the heat in a viral Instagram video. The woman, identified as Tsun Moon, posted a clip describing how the unusually warm weather has been affecting her daily life and sleep.

A Bengaluru woman highlighted unusual summer heat in a viral clip.(Instagram/tsun._.moon)

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(Also read: Bengaluru doctor shares frustration as 1 hour of rain cuts power 20 times: ‘We talk of AI and whatnot’)

In the video, she says, “Bengaluru, what is happening to you? I… I cannot get sleep at night. This… this is all sweat. I wake up with sweat, I go to sleep with sweat. I sleep on the floor. I’ve come to a point where I don’t even want a bed sheet, pillow, nothing. I sleep on the floor and it’s still so hot.”

She further adds, “The fan is on, it’s still hot. And there is no need for an alarm now because the sun shines so brightly into my house, it pierces my eyes and I’m like, ‘Ha, it’s morning, time to get up.’”

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “What is this heat bruh”, capturing the frustration of many residents experiencing similar conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “What is this heat bruh”, capturing the frustration of many residents experiencing similar conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Take a look here at the clip: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look here at the clip: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media users relate to the struggle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users relate to the struggle {{/usCountry}}

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The video has garnered several reactions online, with users sharing their own experiences of Bengaluru’s changing weather. While the city has long been known for its pleasant climate, many say recent summers have been noticeably harsher.

(Also read: ‘Bangalore went from needing hoodie to AC’: Internet reacts to sudden weather change)

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Same here, I never thought Bengaluru would feel like this.” Another commented, “Fans are useless these days, feels like we need AC everywhere.” A third user said, “This is so relatable, even nights are unbearable now.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments, with one remarking, “The heat has become too much this year,” while another added, “I miss the old Bengaluru weather.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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