Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic ‘dance’ to Naatu Naatu, Wimbledon’s poster goes viral

After ‘shaking hands’ with the famous boat race in India and releasing a poster of top tennis players rowing boats in Kerala’s backwaters, Wimbledon is back with yet another poster to attract Indian audiences. This time the focus is on the blend of sports and entertainment. The Wimbledon poster showcases the world’s top-ranked player, Carlos Alcaraz, and the second-ranked player, Novak Djokovic, ‘dancing’ to the RRR song Naatu Naatu.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic ‘dancing’ to RRR’s Naatu Naatu.(Twitter/@Wimbledon)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Naatu Naatu. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the top two seeds are ready for #Wimbledon,” reads the caption accompanying the poster shared by Wimbledon on Twitter. The poster features top-ranked tennis players doing the hook steps of the song.

Take a look at the poster shared by Wimbledon featuring top tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The poster was shared a day ago on Twitter. It has since raked over 1.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section to share what’s on their minds.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral poster of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic:

A Twitter user commented, “Hahaha good one. Keep it coming.” “Wimbledon talking about Naatu Naatu! We are definitely living in a Rajamouli simulation!” posted another. A third added, “Naatu Naatu.” “All hail @ssrajamouli sir,” wrote a fourth. A fifth shared, “Loved this one.” What are your thoughts on this poster shared by Wimbledon?

About the globally hit song Naatu Naatu

RRR song Naatu Naatu, picturised on actors NTR Jr and Ram Charan, bagged an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. It is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. MM Keeravaani composed the song while Chandrabose penned its lyrics. The song also became the first Asian song to win a Golden Globe award.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON