Cat acts as a big brother for human’s baby. Video is adorable to watch

Cats are such lovely pets as they care for their humans and bond with their babies. Videos of cats bonding with their human’s babies are always so heartwarming to watch. Like this video uploaded on Instagram which shows a cat taking care of its human’s baby like a big brother. The video was uploaded on February 17 and it has been viewed more than five lakh times till now.

In the video, the cat named Archer is seen performing a variety of tasks for the baby. It does a quality control of the gadgets and toys that are for the baby and is also seen supervising the baby when it’s awake or asleep. The catto is also seen entertaining the baby when she is bored, says the text on the video. The cat also checks on the baby to make sure she is safe. The video of the cat acting like a big brother is too cute to watch.

“Being a big brother is A LOT of work! Besides supervising the hoomans, now I have to take care of my baby sister!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

“How cute! This will be a very special relationship! Being big brother is a serious job!” commented an Instagram user. “Aww this is just too sweet. Archer is such a good boy,” posted another. “Aww you’re such a sweet big Brother Archer,” said a third.

Archer, the cat, has more than 18,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in Toronto.

What do you think about this adorable cat acting like a big brother?