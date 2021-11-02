Cat bamboozled by light on ceiling gets a huge surprise from kitty friend. Watch

‘Wait for it’ - a video posted on Reddit has just thing caption. This popular phrase from the TV show ‘How I Met Your Mother’ is often used with various videos. However, it hilariously suits this clip which a features a cat.

The funny video, which is just 14 seconds long, shows a cat sitting on its hind legs while staring at the ceiling. The feline’s gaze seems fixed up above.

Seconds later, we see a light on the ceiling and that is what the cat can’t stop looking at. The cat seems utterly bamboozled by this light and appears to be figuring out what it’s all about.

That’s when it gets a rather scary surprise - not from that light but its kitty friend.

We’ll let you watch the video to see what happens.

Within some 15 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 4,000 upvotes and counting along with several reactions.

“Omg this gave me such a good laugh, thank you,” commented an individual. “I have never been so elated or ‘waiting for it’,” shared another.

"’Whatcha doing Fred!’" wrote a third imaging the first cat’s reaction.

What do you think about this video?

