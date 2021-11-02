Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat bamboozled by light on ceiling gets a huge surprise from kitty friend. Watch
trending

Cat bamboozled by light on ceiling gets a huge surprise from kitty friend. Watch

The cat seems utterly bamboozled by a light and appears to be figuring it out. That’s when it gets a rather scary surprise from its kitty friend.
The cat after getting bamboozled by its kitty friend instead of the light.(instagram/@Lamy2Kluvah)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 03:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

‘Wait for it’ - a video posted on Reddit has just thing caption. This popular phrase from the TV show ‘How I Met Your Mother’ is often used with various videos. However, it hilariously suits this clip which a features a cat.

The funny video, which is just 14 seconds long, shows a cat sitting on its hind legs while staring at the ceiling. The feline’s gaze seems fixed up above. 

Seconds later, we see a light on the ceiling and that is what the cat can’t stop looking at. The cat seems utterly bamboozled by this light and appears to be figuring out what it’s all about.

That’s when it gets a rather scary surprise - not from that light but its kitty friend. 

We’ll let you watch the video to see what happens.

RELATED STORIES

Within some 15 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 4,000 upvotes and counting along with several reactions.

“Omg this gave me such a good laugh, thank you,” commented an individual. “I have never been so elated or ‘waiting for it’,” shared another.

"’Whatcha doing Fred!’" wrote a third imaging the first cat’s reaction.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cats
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Turtle hatchlings released into the ocean at Nihiwatu beach. Watch

Shocked baby realises she has no hair after touching mom's hair. Watch

Dog runs across hallway, its floppy ears bounce on beat. Watch

Let Anarkalis add festive colour and verve to your Diwali celebrations 
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP